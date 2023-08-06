The perfect time to spot Mercury is next Thursday

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
So, how do you find Mercury? With the Sun setting just after 5:30pm and Mercury dipping below the horizon at around 8pm, there’s a brief window of opportunity each night to catch the planet. An hour after sunset is about the best time to look. By then, the sky will be relatively dark, and Mercury’s altitude will still be more than 10 degrees.
This evening, Venus can be a guide to help locate Mercury. Venus will be visible as a blazing "star" very low in the West. Just to the right, you should be able to see Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo.
Mercury is fascinating. Its proximity to the Sun results in extreme conditions, with daytime temperatures soaring to 427°C while at night, temperatures plummet to -180°C. Its surface is etched with ancient lava flows, impact craters, and mysterious "hollows". Mercury has a unique orbital resonance, completing three rotations for every two orbits around the Sun.
Regarding upcoming space missions, NASA’s BepiColombo is a joint mission with the European Space Agency, launched in 2018. It will reach Mercury in 2025, deploying two orbiters to study the planet’s surface, magnetic field, and interior structure. This mission promises to revolutionise our understanding of the solar system’s innermost planet.