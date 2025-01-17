Sex Pistols set to play at the Christchurch Town Hall

The Sex Pistols, minus Johnny Rotten, will play two shows in New Zealand. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

Legendary British punk band The Sex Pistols are returning to New Zealand in April for the first time in 30 years.

Last year punk icon and Sex Pistols fan, Frank Carter, joined original band members Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, to perform the Sex Pistols' iconic 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks in full on stage in the UK.

Now, for the first time in 30 years, the English punk rock band will visit New Zealand in April, where they plan to serve up that same performance.

Beginning on April 2 at the Auckland Town Hall, the tour will head to the Christchurch Town Hall for a show on April 3.

The band will then head across to Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane, before concluding the tour leg at Fremantle Prison on April 11.

The Sex Pistols' first line-up included vocalist Johnny Rotten, guitarist Jones, drummer Cook, and bassist Matlock, before Matlock was replaced by Sid Vicious.

Their sole studio album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols (1977) was regarded as iconic in the development of punk rock.

In January 1978, at the final gig of a US tour, Jonny Rotten announced the band's break-up live on stage.

Vicious died of a heroin overdose in February 1979 following his arrest for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

Rotten, Jones, Cook and Matlock later reunited for a successful tour in 1996 which included New Zealand, and some one-off performances and short tours followed over the next decade.

Rotten will not be on this current tour. In 2024, Carter joined Jones, Cook and Matlock, as the Sex Pistols, for two fundraiser concerts in England and a UK tour followed.

Now that outfit is bound for New Zealand and Australia. Tickets go on sale on Thursday at noon.