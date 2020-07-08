Wednesday, 8 July 2020

$282k fund to pay for red zone projects and events

    1. Star News
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    A $282,000 fund to enable people to under take community projects and events in Christchurch's red zones is open for applications.

    The Red Zones Transitional Use Fund is open to individuals, community organisations and social enterprises to help new projects in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, Southshore, South New Brighton, Brooklands and the Port Hills regeneration areas.

    The Christchurch City Council fund aims to connect the regeneration areas and nearby communities, provide recreational opportunities for residents, improve environmental and ecological health and enable innovative ideas to be tested on the land.

    It could also be used to support regeneration plans and more permanent uses for the areas.

    “The fund is quite flexible as to the projects it can be used for, and we would love to hear ideas that connect with local communities, involve volunteers, and bring people into the regeneration areas,” Te Tira Kāhikuhiku Red Zones Consultative Group chairwoman Chrissie Williams said.

    “Anything that encourages people to get engaged with the land will be fantastic.”

    Applications for $20,000 or less will be considered by the group, while the city council will consider applications for more than $20,000.

    If successful, recipients must spend the money within 12 months.

    People and groups can apply at any time until the fund is fully allocated.

    More information on the fund can be found here. To apply, fill out an application form here. Applicants must have a transitional land use approved from Land Information New Zealand before they apply for funding

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter