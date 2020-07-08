$282k fund to pay for red zone projects and events

Photo: Geoff Sloan

A $282,000 fund to enable people to under take community projects and events in Christchurch's red zones is open for applications.

The Red Zones Transitional Use Fund is open to individuals, community organisations and social enterprises to help new projects in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, Southshore, South New Brighton, Brooklands and the Port Hills regeneration areas.

The Christchurch City Council fund aims to connect the regeneration areas and nearby communities, provide recreational opportunities for residents, improve environmental and ecological health and enable innovative ideas to be tested on the land.

It could also be used to support regeneration plans and more permanent uses for the areas.

“The fund is quite flexible as to the projects it can be used for, and we would love to hear ideas that connect with local communities, involve volunteers, and bring people into the regeneration areas,” Te Tira Kāhikuhiku Red Zones Consultative Group chairwoman Chrissie Williams said.

“Anything that encourages people to get engaged with the land will be fantastic.”

Applications for $20,000 or less will be considered by the group, while the city council will consider applications for more than $20,000.

If successful, recipients must spend the money within 12 months.

People and groups can apply at any time until the fund is fully allocated.

Applicants must have a transitional land use approved from Land Information New Zealand before they apply for funding