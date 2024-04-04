Jimmy Barnes announces Christchurch show

Jimmy Barnes. Photo: Supplied

Veteran Australian rock singer Jimmy Barnes will play in Christchurch just months after undergoing emergency cardiac surgery.

Barnes, who found fame with pub rock band Cold Chisel before embarking on a successful solo career in the mid-1980s, will perform four shows in July - at New Plymouth, Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

"I'm excited about getting back on stage, in front of the band and playing for my Kiwi mates," Barnes said in a statement.

"I really want to thank everyone for their support and good wishes while I was ill. The family were passing on your messages of care and it really lifted my spirits."

Barnes, 67, was hospitalised in November with bacterial pneumonia. It soon developed into a staph infection, and then endocarditis, which necessitated open heart surgery. He was released from hospital just before Christmas.

After months of recovery, Barnes said his doctors gave him the all-clear to get back on stage.

"Last weekend we did our first show back after surgery at the Byron Bay Blues Festival. It was so much fun to get back on stage again that we tore the place apart.

"I can't wait to bring the 'Hell of a Time' show to New Zealand so you guys can come and join in on all the fun."

In late 2022, Barnes had to cancel performances to undergo emergency back and hip surgery due to "constant and severe pain".

Barnes' hits include 'Khe Sanh' with Cold Chisel and 'Working Class Man' as a solo artist.

The focus of the 'Hell of a Time' tour will be Barnes' album Flesh and Wood, marking its 30th anniversary.

"It's going to be intimate and it's going to be a lot of fun," Barnes said.

"I'm going to play a bunch of my favourite tunes - and when songs are this good it's great to strip them back to the bare bones and really tell the stories. We think it's going to feel like you guys are sitting in our lounge room. I know you'll love it."

The Australian tour sold out quickly. Tickets to the New Zealand shows go on sale on Wednesday, 10 April, but presales are available through his website on 8 April.

Tour dates

Wednesday, 24 July, TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Thursday, 25 July, The Civic, Auckland

Saturday, 27 July, Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Sunday, 28 July, Opera House, Wellington