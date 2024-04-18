Christchurch-made video game to hit the big screen

A popular Christchurch-made video game, described as a fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent, is set to be turned into a feature-length movie.

Indie game developers Black Salt Games have signed a deal with media company, Story Kitchen, to bring their single-player fishing adventure game Dredge to the big screen.

The forthcoming feature-length movie adaptation has been described as an "atmospheric cosmic horror blend of HP Lovecraft and Ernest Hemingway".

Story Kitchen is a film studio that specialises in adapting video game franchises to the movie format. John Wick writer-creator Derek Kolstad, Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri M Johnson and former APA - now IAG (Independent Artist Group) - partner Mike Goldberg joined forces to form Story Kitchen in 2022.

Black Salt Games said in a statement: “We are excited to partner with such an experienced studio team to bring the world we created to live action and ignite the imagination of audiences across the globe."

Black Salt Games CEO and producer Nadia Thorne previously said she was blown away by the reception their game has had across the world, with notable reviewers raving about it.

PlayStation Universe called it "a dreadfully enticing horror experience", scoring the game 9/10. A game critic at The Guardian said it "kept me hooked" and Bloody Disgusting rated the game 5/5, proclaiming it to be "one of the most exciting indie titles in years!"

Dredge is a single-player fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent. Image: Supplied

Dredge started out as an idea by the development team programmer to make what are often small side missions involving fish into a more compelling story.

More than half a million people played the game in the first month of its release.

"You know, we knew we had a good game on our hands - we just didn't imagine it would go as widely as it has," Thorne said after it was released.

"It's a very well-polished product, really well-polished game, and well executed in what it's trying to be.

"With Dredge you're really able to immerse yourself into it and it turns out that it caters for a wide array of players."

-RNZ and Star News