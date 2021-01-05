Tuesday, 5 January 2021

11.17 am

Aussie acts can't play Gibbston concert

    Jordan Luck. Photo: ODT files
    Organisers of the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert near Queenstown have been forced to change the line-up because of Covid-19 outbreaks in two Australian states.

    Greenstone Entertainment marketing and PR manager Hayden Dickason said the The Angels, Pseudo Echo and MI-SEX were no longer able to travel to New Zealand for the January 23 show, and had been replaced by Kiwi acts The Jordan Luck Band, Stellar* and Hello Sailor.

    The changes also applied to its concerts in Taupo and Whitianga the following weekend.

    The three shows will have an all-New Zealand line-up; the three new acts will join Kiwi acts Gin Wigmore and Dragon.

    A Covid-19 outbreak on Sydney’s northern beaches last month has led to new cases in neighbouring state Victoria, and the reimposition of travel restrictions and quarantine measures by other states.

    Otago Daily Times

