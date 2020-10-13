Big Bargain Book Sale far from a write off - it's back on Friday after Covid delays

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Christchurch's annual Big Bargain Book Sale is back on this week after being delayed twice due to Covid.

The Big Bargain Book Sale will now take place at Pioneer Stadium on Friday, October 16, from 9am to 7pm and on Saturday, October 17, from 9am to 4pm.

The sale was initially set for March then postponed until August before being put back again because of the pandemic-related restrictions.

Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson said "even more bargains" will be on offer this time.

“We will stack up thousands of withdrawn library books, magazines and DVDs for the public to take home and enjoy,” Robertson says.

“We have found that more people have returned to reading, with books filling an often empty space during lockdown.

“People are also always looking for a bargain, along with a great read. At the Big Bargain Book Sale, we can offer both.”

Sale prices start at $1 for books for young adults and children, rising to $3 for adults’ books and DVDs, CDs and talking books.

A range of motor manuals will also be available.

A selection of art, landscape and gardening books will cost slightly more. You can also pick up five magazines for $1.