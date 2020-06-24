Bizarre casting call for Lord of the Rings TV series

Photo: BGT Actors Models & Talent

A talent agency has released a bizarre casting call for "funky looking" Kiwis to feature in the Lord of The Rings television series.

BGT Actors Models & Talent has urged Kiwis to "tag a friend" who may be interested to work on the set, but they are not looking for any average Joe.

The agency said it was looking for "unusual" looking people who have great availability, can live in Auckland and have the rights to work in New Zealand.

"Do you have an overbite, face burns, long skinny limbs, deep cheekbones, lines on your face, acne scars, ears that stick out, bulbous or interesting noses, small eyes, big eyes, Skinny faces, missing bones?" the agency asked.

For those who are "funky looking", the agency has asked them to send a clear photo of themselves without makeup on with their phone number.

Email bookings@bgt.nz or call on 021 398 727 if interested.

The post also featured photos of a range of people who have been used in a US campaign to warn against the dangers of meth use.

It also included Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss, who has publically battled drug addiction.

After sharing the post on local Facebook pages, many have jokingly tagged their friends — that obviously don't fit the bill.

An image from Amazon's Lord of the Rings teaser. Photo: YouTube

Amazon's giant Lord of the Rings shoot is set to resume in West Auckland next month, an insider earlier told the Herald.

The same person tipped the suspension of production on March 15 due to the pandemic, leaving hundreds of cast members and crew stranded in Auckland as the hiatus turned into a multi-month layover.