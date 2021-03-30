Tuesday, 30 March 2021

From Canterbury farm boy to pioneering plastic surgeon

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    Sir William Maxwell Manchester. Photo: Timaru District Council
    Sir William Maxwell Manchester. Photo: Timaru District Council
    A new book chronicles the life of Sir William Manchester, who grew up on a farm in South Canterbury and served in the army during World War 2, training under some of the great plastic surgery pioneers - including New Zealander Sir Harold Gillies.

    Upon his return to New Zealand, he was instrumental in the development of Burwood Hospital's burns unit, and later set up a plastic surgery unit at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, going on to train generations of young surgeons and nurses.

    The new book about his life, called Perfection: The Life and Times of Sir William Manchester, has been written by one of his students, Earle Brown, and one of Brown's students, Mike Klaassen.

    Klaassen spoke to RNZ about Sir Bill's extraordinary life and legacy: 

     

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter