City2Surf even more special this year

Runners leave Centennial Park at the start of the 2019 City2Surf 14km event. Photo: Zoe Williams

Next month’s Les Mills City2Surf is shaping up to be the biggest and most fun ever.

Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan anticipates about 10,000 people could participate in the event on March 21, which is in its 48th year.

McCaughan said City2Surf promises to be even more special given last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

He said 6000 people entered last year and all of those who still have their 2020 passes will be able to enter for free this year.

Said McCaughan: “We’re fortunate that we have a situation in New Zealand that will allow us to have the City2Surf.

“I think events have been challenging in the last 12 months. It’s events like the City2Surf that bring normality into Cantabrians’ lives.”

Runners, joggers and walkers of all fitness levels can take part in either the 14km or 6km run options, both finishing at Ferrymead Playing Fields.

The 14km event starts at 9am at Pioneer Stadium, and the 6km event starts at 10am at Hansen Park.

Both will end at Ferrymead where there will be plenty of entertainment and prizes on offer. Participants will also have free entry into Ferrymead Historic Park.

“We have great prizes this year, with Smiths City being one of our sponsors again,” McCaughan said.

This year’s partner charity is the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand.

•To enter the City2Surf or find out more, visit www.city2surf.co.nz