Country singer Tami Neilson to play Christchurch

    New Zealand-based rockabilly singer Tami Neilson will play Christchurch in September.

    Her Brass, Strings, Sing! tour will see Neilson light up stages in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland accompanied by an epic line-up of guests, her “hot rockin’ band of rhythm” and a 12-piece orchestra.

    Neilson has won the NZ Music Award for Best Country Album four times, Best Female Artist at the NZ Country Music Awards, Best Country Music Song for ‘Whiskey and Kisses’ with Delaney Davidson.

    More recently she’s received APRA’s Best Country Song for ‘Hey, Bus Driver!’ from her new album Chickaboom! with her brother and collaborator Jay Neilson.

    “I’m so excited to finally be taking this concert on the road,” Neilson says.

    “Audiences have been so patient during these difficult times and I’d like to thank them for being incredibly loyal. We’re bringing them an extra-special show to celebrate the return of live music in NZ together.”

    Tami Nielson’s Brass, String, Sing! tour:
    Christchurch: September 3 Isaac Theatre Royal 7.30pm Ticketek
    Wellington: September 4 Opera House 8pm Ticketmaster
    Auckland: September 5 The Civic 8pm Ticketmaster

    • Tickets go on sale Tuesday July 23rd
