Date set for Christchurch's first Matariki fireworks display at New Brighton

The public fireworks display at New Brighton Pier will be on Saturday, July 10, at 7pm. Photo: File

A date has been set for Christchurch’s first Matariki Fireworks Spectacular.

The public fireworks display, which replaces the Guy Fawkes Night event, will take place at New Brighton on Saturday, July 10, from 7pm.

Said Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Tanya Cokojic: “We’re hoping the early start time will make it easier for families with young tamariki to come along and enjoy the fireworks and other entertainment that we’ve got planned to celebrate Matariki.

"This is the first year that Ōtautahi Christchurch has marked Matariki with a public fireworks display and we’re hoping for a really big turnout for this uniquely Kiwi celebration."

The festivities will start at 6pm with live entertainment and food trucks at New Brighton mall.

Then at 7pm the fireworks display and light show, set to a soundtrack of New Zealand music, will unfold above the New Brighton Pier. The event will finish at 7.30pm.

"It is a going to be a really family-friend fun celebration of Matariki so make sure you keep the evening of Saturday 10 July free," Cokojic said.

More details about the Matariki Fireworks Spectacular will be released closer to the time, Cokojic said.