Guns N' Roses skip South Island, announce Auckland-only concert

Guns N' Roses had been due to play in Wellington and Dunedin this year, but that had to be rescheduled. Photo: Getty Images

The South Island has missed out on Guns N' Roses, with the band now set to play Auckland's Eden Park in December 2022.

But all is not lost. Ticket holders to the Dunedin show will get a full refund or first dibs on Auckland tickets in a special presale.

Band members Axl, Slash and Duff have sent a message saying, "New Zealand, we can't wait to see you bigger and better".

The US hard rock group had been due to play in Wellington and Dunedin this year on November 19 and 21, but that had to be rescheduled.

The plan was to make their way to New Zealand after a multi-city tour of Australia this year, but both countries were dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks.

Dunedin would have been the band's first-ever South Island concert.

Forsyth Barr Stadium chief executive Terry Davies said planning International events during this pandemic was incredibly difficult.

"Of course, we are disappointed that Dunedin will miss out on the rescheduled programme.

"However, we understand and know that both parties are committed to working together on future opportunities for Dunedin."

The Auckland concert will be held on December 10 in 2022 and tickets go on sale next week.

A statement issued from promoter Nancy Blacker today said Dunedin show ticket holders would automatically receive a full refund from Ticketmaster.

And Dunedin show ticket holders would also have the opportunity to buy the first tickets to the Eden Park concert via an exclusive presale from 10am on Friday, October 1 until 10pm on Sunday, October 3.

Gun N' Roses is the first international act to play at Eden Park, and chief executive Nick Sautner described it as a "truly historic announcement".

"This concert will be a true celebration of a new post-Covid-19 era, providing much-needed entertainment and economic benefit to Auckland."

- RNZ, ODT and NZ Herald