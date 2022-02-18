Music teacher hits top 10 charts with students on backup

Henare Kaa has achieved a career milestone with backup from musically-minded Rangi Ruru Girls’ School students.

For the first time, the musician’s band, Dillastrate, has made it into the official New Zealand music charts, with Tāwara Ana coming in at No 10 on the Te Reo Māori singles chart and No 12 on the Hot NZ singles chart.

Kaa, who teaches contemporary music at the school, said his year 13 students did group vocal work for the single, produced by Black Comet and featuring Laughton Kora.

“There was a little bit of guidance, but there was some improvising,” Kaa said.

Henare Kaa with Rangi Ruru Girls’ School students Lucy Aitken, Victoria Anderson and Meg Crump. The students sang alongside Kaa at last month’s Sparks in the Park. Photo: Geoff Sloan

To be notified that Tāwara Ana had made the national music charts was a great surprise, he said.

“You don’t know until it happens. You never can guess what song is going to do it.

“The feeling was awesome because to be on the charts is one thing, but to be on the charts for a song in te reo Māori, that was exciting.”

Kaa’s music class was an elective course, and pupils had a passion that reminded him of himself at a similar age.

However, his students were getting an early taste of performing that he never had, starting music at the relatively late age of 18.

Some joined Dillastrate onstage at Sparks in the Park last month, performing Tāwara Ana.

Henare Kaa and students on stage at Sparks in the Park last month. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It was a translation of a song Kaa – an ambassador for ADHD – wrote called ‘Party In My Head’.

“[Its] about the quirkiness and some of the positivity of having the party in my head, and other people that have that similar party in their head can understand, but when we released it the reaction was on a more broad sense.”

Students from Rangi Ruru Girls’ School sang backup on the single Tāwara Ana by Dillastrate. Image: Supplied

The translated version of the song was added to the Waiata Anthems playlist, celebrating bilingual New Zealand music.

“From there, it’s just gone from strength to strength.

“That’s led us to find our way, which is composing Māori music.”

Eight weeks ago, Kaa’s daughter Harriet was born, and the experience of becoming a father was the subject of his new song, Taku Aroha.

Once again his students would be involved in the recording, he said.

“It is written and it’s two weeks from going into the studio.”