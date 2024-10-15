Play a way to keep Dutch heritage alive

The group have been preparing for the show since February. Photo: Supplied

A Dutch drama group is on cue for a successful run of its annual play in Christchurch.

The Toenail Culture Ale drama group was formed in 2001 and performs its plays in Dutch.

The group's latest production, Marathon, a comedy-drama adapted from the 2012 Dutch movie De Marathon, will open on Friday night.

The play follows four women who are trying to save their car garage by running a marathon.

The group currently has 10 members, all of whom were born in the Netherlands.

Member Hank Steffors said the group began as a way to give Dutch immigrants an opportunity to perform in their native language.

“We are really cultural. Even the pieces we perform, we get them from Holland.

“We like to perform still because it’s important to keep your Dutch heritage intact.”

Toenail Culture Ale members Annie Van Der Dussen and Juliana Dirks. Photo: Supplied

Stoffers said the group selects plays written in the Netherlands and reworks them to fit the demographics of the group at that point in time.

Most of the group is female, with Stoffers being the only male member.

De Marathon revolves around a group of four men, so some parts of the plot and characters have been reworked due to the group’s gender imbalance.

The play has been written by group member Annekatrien Verbraak.

Due to the lack of male actors, Stoffers will be playing three male characters, and stand-in actor Vincent Nydam will play the remaining two men.

The group uses the Dutch-owned Everglades Golf Club in Ouruhia as its home base, and Stoffers built the stage they perform and practice on.

Toenail Culture Ale member Henk Stoffers built the stage the group performs on. Photo: Supplied

The group have been preparing Marathon since February and will perform three shows from October 18-20.

Stoffers said the group is always looking for more members, particularly in the younger demographic.

“I think it’s important we keep this going, but we need to have some young people to fall in love with drama productions.

“It’s a very good thing to keep up your language, and if you want to learn the Dutch language then this is quite a good pathway for young people to keep their heritage.”