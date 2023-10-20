Radio pair walk around Octagon in 10 hour fundraiser

Police join radio hosts Patrina Roche and Callum Procter, who were walking around the Octagon for 600 minutes yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH.

Radio hosts Patrina Roche and Callum Procter decided to go for a stroll around the Octagon for 10 hours yesterday.

The pair were participating in the 600 Minutes for 600 Lives campaign, which raises money for Breast Cancer Cure New Zealand.

The initiative involved the pair, with the help of other organisations, walking around the Octagon as many times as possible for 600 minutes (10 hours).

"We thought about using the Octagon as it’s an iconic location.

"Originally we were planning to do just 600 laps," Mr Procter said.

"But we thought 600 minutes would be a bigger challenge.

"The way I look at it, it’s two and a bit rounds of golf.

"The way Patrina looks at it, it’s a day of shopping."

Ms Roche, who is also an ambassador for charity Breast Cancer Cure, said 600 women in New Zealand died from breast cancer every year.

"The sad thing is that everyone will know someone who has been diagnosed or died from breast cancer," she said.

"It’s a really serious message, and the statistics are horrifying."

Mr Procter said they were hoping to raise at least $20,000 for Breast Cancer Cure.

"We’ve had so much support from schools, the police and council already.

"It’s been a fun way to spread the message," he said.

"People are in general so generous with their time and money. "It’s about finding the right cause and the right hook for it."

Mr Procter said it had not been too difficult to keep strolling for so long.

"Every time you feel a bit tired you think of the cause and it picks you up again," he said.

By Matthew Littlewood