Silver Scroll awards: Top 20 songs announced

Tami Neilson, L.A.B., Troy Kingi and BENEE are among the 20 finalists for New Zealand’s most coveted songwriting award, the Silver Scroll.

Widely considered the most prestigious accolade in New Zealand music, the APRA Silver Scroll Award recognises outstanding achievement in the craft of songwriting.

Past winners include Aldous Harding, Lorde, Marlon Williams, Dave Dobbyn, and Bic Runga.

The top 20 songs for 2020 are:

Lisa Crawley - ‘Best Thing In The Room’ (written by Lisa Crawley and Robert Kleiner)

Steve Tofa - ‘Bone Dat Needs Pickin’ (written by Steve Tofa)

Reb Fountain - ‘Don’t You Know Who I Am’ (written by Reb Fountain)

Nadia Reid - ‘Get The Devil Out’ (written by Nadia Reid)

BENEE - ‘Glitter’ (written by Stella Bennett, Joshua Fountain and Djesian Suskov)

Lips - ‘Guilty Talk’ (written by Stephanie Brown and Fen Ikner)

Belladonna - ‘Hands’ (written by Bella Cook and Shannon Fowler)

Mermaidens - ‘I Might Disappear’ (written by Gussie Larkin, Lily West and Abraham Hollingsworth)

L.A.B. - ‘In The Air’ (written by Arapekanga Hayden Adams-Tamatea, Brad Donald Kora, Hiriini Stuart Kora, Joel Shadbolt, and Miharo Boaz Gregory)

King Sweeties - ‘Let’s Just Stay In Bed’ (written by Cass Mitchell and Bic Runga)

Troy Kingi - ‘Mighty Invader’ (written by Troy Kingi)

Hamerkop - ‘Remote’ (written by Annabel Alpers)

Terrible Sons - ‘Ruffle’ (written by Matthew Barus and Lauren Barus)

Chelsea Jade - ‘Superfan’ (written by Chelsea Jade Metcalf and Leroy Clampitt)

Carnivorous Plant Society - ‘Take’ (written by Finn Scholes, Tam Scholes, Siobhanne Thompson, Cass Mitchell and Alistair Deverick)

CHAII - ‘Trouble’ (written by Mona Sanei and Frank Eliesa, performed by CHAII)

Ria Hall - ‘Walk’ (written by Ria Hall)

Church & AP - ‘War Outside’ (written by Elijah Manu, Albert Purcell and Rory Noble)

Team Dynamite ft. Diggy Dupe - ‘Who?’ (written by Lance Fepuleai, Tony Tz, Harry Huavi)

Tami Neilson - ‘You Were Mine’ (written by Tamara Neilson and Joshua Neilson)

The APRA Silver Scroll Award will be presented at the Auckland Town Hall on Wednesday October 14. Four other awards will also be presented on the night:

APRA Maioha Award, celebrating exceptional waiata featuring te reo

SOUNZ Contemporary Award, celebrating excellence in contemporary composition

APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award

APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award

The Top 20 were chosen from more than 200 entries by a judging panel of 10 fellow songwriters, who have each made their own wonderful contributions to the New Zealand music community.

<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aplaylist%3A43K23c8bKFo0wnBy..." width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

The judging panel were (in alphabetical order): Amanda Cheng (Wax Chattels), Abigail Knudson (Missy), Cherie Mathieson, Delaney Davidson, Estere Dalton, Mark Williams (Slave, Fat Freddy’s Drop), Marlon Williams, Mel Parsons, Ned Ngatae (The Black Seeds, Fat Freddy’s Drop), and Shayne Carter.

All APRA members are now invited to vote for their top five songs from this list of 20. These votes from the APRA membership will determine the five finalists and winner of the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Award.