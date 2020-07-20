Taika Waititi helps launch anti-racism campaign

Taika Waititi. Photo: Getty Images

The Human Rights Commission is hoping to raise awareness about racism in Aotearoa as it launches a new campaign.

The campaign, titled 'give no voice to racism', features film maker Taika Waititi and is based on real-life experiences of racism in the country.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said people experience racism every day.

"People may think one joke, one comment, one assumption, one stereotype doesn't matter, that they are trivial, but they do matter - and the cumulative effect on people experiencing these is huge," he said.

"It's time we all asked ourselves, am I contributing to racism in this country? What can I do to stop racism in Aotearoa New Zealand?"

Foon said to become a diverse, inclusive, and harmonious community, we must all acknowledge racism affects many.

"It's sad that many people who experience racism simply learn to put on a brave face and carry on when that shouldn't need to be the case," he said.

The campaign will cost $1.3 million and funding was allocated by the government in response to ongoing concerns about racism and the mosque attacks in Christchurch last year.

"The cost and harm of racism to New Zealand society, families and groups over decades and even centuries is inestimable," Foon said.

This campaign is a modest contribution towards addressing that balance."