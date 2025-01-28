Toto coming to Christchurch

United States band Toto will bring their Dogz of Oz tour to Christchurch.

The band's three-city New Zealand tour with fellow musician Christopher Cross will finish at Christchurch's Wolfbrook Arena on April 26 after performances at Spark Arena in Auckland on April 23 and Wellington's TSB Arena on April 24.

The band last performed in New Zealand in 2019. Toto was formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1977 and has released 14 studio albums and sold over 50 million records worldwide since.

Steve Lukather and John Pierce from Toto on stage in Madrid, Spain, last year. Photo: Getty Images

With hits like Africa and Rosanna, Toto combines elements of pop, rock, soul, funk, hard rock, R&B, blues, and jazz.

Guitarist and vocalist Steve Lukather told RNZ he is thrilled to bring the tour to New Zealand with his long-time friend Cross.

"This is a tour that works musically, from an idea that germinated months ago that was able to take flight and become a reality. I could not be more thrilled."

Cross, a five-time Grammy Award winner, will also join Toto on their European tour in February.