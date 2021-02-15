Tour the South Island on a vintage DC3

Spend nine days on the vintage wings of the National Airways Corporation icon. Photo: Supplied

Experience a piece of New Zealand's aviation history as you tour the South Island, aboard a Douglas DC-3. It was the core of the domestic airline from 1947-1978. A nine-day tour is from $10,990pp, with twin-share accommodation in Christchurch, Banks Peninsula, Ashburton, Ōamaru, Te Anau, Doubtful Sound, Fiordland National Park, Milford Sound, Wānaka and Mt Cook National Park. The price covers breakfasts, a visit to the Little Blue Penguin colony near Ōamaru and cruises, including an overnight in Doubtful Sound. The tour begins in Christchurch on April 10.

Contact: House of Travel, phone 0800 713 715 or book online at houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals

Crossing the Cook Strait for less

Bluebridge Ferries are reducing vehicle fares by 20 per cent for the last of the summer's crossings of the Cook Strait. This begins on February 15 and is applicable for travel by May 2 — excluding April 1-6. The regular Family Fare discount will not be applied in the 20 per cent discount offer, which starts at $96 (instead of $120) for a standard vehicle, meaning a standard vehicle is discounted by $24 each way.

Contact: BlueBridge Ferries, freephone 0800 844 844 or book online using the discount code TAKEOFF20 at bluebridge.co.nz/summersale

Falcon Brae luxury lodge is all yours

Just out of Nelson and close to the Abel Tasman National Park, Falcon Brae is a new lodge boasting supreme luxury and privacy. Overlooking Stonefly Lodge, the villa accommodation has three suites and a bunk bedroom — ideal for family groups. The 720sq m villa on 140ha, has 360-degree views. Special rates until the end of October include $1500 per night for two people to stay in a villa, breakfasts, pre-dinner drinks and a four-course dinner with your own villa chef — or the entire property can be booked for $5000 per night.

Contact: Quay Travel, (09) 477 0212 or quaytravel.co.nz/specials

Retreat to the trees on the West Coast

Spend a night in a rainforest retreat — the Tree Lodge in Franz Josef Glacier — and pay $199pp. This package comes with a scenic helicopter flight and entry to the South Island's largest kiwi-hatching facility, the West Coast Wildlife Centre. Visit by June 30.

Contact: Rainforest Retreat, (03) 752 0220 or book at wildkiwi.co.nz/glacier-package