Vibrant new addition to Christchurch entertainment precinct

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley Golf Club will open at EntX on Friday. Photo: Supplied

Launching October 7, Funlab is bringing its all-immersive fun-zones, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley Golf Club, to Christchurch for its biggest and best funtainment space yet.

Located in Christchurch’s EntX complex, just below Hoyts, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley Golf Club are the two new kids on the block – boasting mind-blowing arcade games, crazy golf courses and eight lanes of bowling, all jam-packed into one epic precinct.

FunLab chief executive Michael Schreiber says the decision to launch in Christchurch was a response to the vibrant rejuvenation of the city centre.

“When choosing where to next launch Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley in New Zealand, we were excited by Christchurch as a city that is thriving in revitalised growth – we’re thrilled that our two hit entertainment spaces are set to elevate and add excitement to EntX in the city centre,” he says.

The hybrid opening is part of a relaunch of EntX Christchurch, the entertainment complex situated in the heart of the city centre, where Mackersy Property director of investment and transactions Adam Copland is excited to see the space come alive.

“We’re thrilled to be relaunching EntX and hit the ground running with the opening of Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley. This space is a vibrant addition to the EntX precinct and a huge win for the Christchurch community.

“We can’t wait to see more locals venturing into the city to experience all the food and entertainment excitement that EntX and the city centre has to offer” Copland says.

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and Holey Moley welcome reservations for all occasions, including wild work dos, brilliant birthday parties, unforgettable Christmas functions and more – book early to avoid disappointment.

• For more information, visit www.holeymoley.co.nz and www.archiebrothers.co.nz