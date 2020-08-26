WATCH: Julia Deans live at The Shelter

RNZ Music recorded an intimate show with the one and only Julia Deans at ‘secret’ Christchurch music venue, The Shelter.

The Cantabrian started her career in the early 1990s with Celtic band, Banshee Reel. Deans then went on to form the highly successful rock band Fur Patrol.

The band’s song Lydia, taken from their debut album Pet, which came out in 2000, hit No 1 in the NZ charts, knocking off Destiny’s Child from the top spot. They won four NZ Music Awards the following year.

Since Fur Patrol, Deans has released two solo albums - Modern Fables (2010) and We Light Fire (2018). She’s also collaborated with the likes of Shihad frontman Jon Toogood, starred in Jesus Christ Superstar, and toured, gigged and recorded all over New Zealand and the world.

Deans recently performed an intimate show at The Shelter, a new secret music venue just outside Lincoln.

Tune in to RNZ's Music101 from noon on Saturday (National 101FM) to hear the full session.

Deans is touring the South Island in September:

Thursday, September 3, Dunedin – Dog With Two Tails

Friday September 4, Invercargill – Tuatara Cafe

Saturday, September 5, Queenstown – Sherwood with Laughton Kora

Tickets available at undertheradar.co.nz or www.juliadeans.co.nz/live

Stay tuned for a new Pledge Me crowdfunding campaign, which will aim to raise funds to press a very special 20th anniversary edition of Pet on vinyl.