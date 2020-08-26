Wednesday, 26 August 2020

WATCH: Julia Deans live at The Shelter

    1. Star News
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    RNZ Music recorded an intimate show with the one and only Julia Deans at ‘secret’ Christchurch music venue, The Shelter.

    The Cantabrian started her career in the early 1990s with Celtic band, Banshee Reel. Deans then went on to form the highly successful rock band Fur Patrol.

    The band’s song Lydia, taken from their debut album Pet, which came out in 2000, hit No 1 in the NZ charts, knocking off Destiny’s Child from the top spot. They won four NZ Music Awards the following year.

    Since Fur Patrol, Deans has released two solo albums - Modern Fables (2010) and We Light Fire (2018). She’s also collaborated with the likes of Shihad frontman Jon Toogood, starred in Jesus Christ Superstar, and toured, gigged and recorded all over New Zealand and the world.

    Deans recently performed an intimate show at The Shelter, a new secret music venue just outside Lincoln.

    Tune in to RNZ's Music101 from noon on Saturday (National 101FM) to hear the full session.

    Deans is touring the South Island in September:

    • Thursday, September 3, Dunedin – Dog With Two Tails
    • Friday September 4, Invercargill – Tuatara Cafe
    • Saturday, September 5, Queenstown – Sherwood with Laughton Kora

    Tickets available at undertheradar.co.nz or www.juliadeans.co.nz/live

    Stay tuned for a new Pledge Me crowdfunding campaign, which will aim to raise funds to press a very special 20th anniversary edition of Pet on vinyl.

    RNZ

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter