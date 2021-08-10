Some mung bean sprout and salad products recalled over listeria concerns

Living Foods Ltd is recalling its Spring Life brand Mung Bean Sprouts (200g). Photo: MPI

A brand of mung bean sprouts and sweet mango mesclun salad have been recalled due to listeria fears.

The New Zealand Food Safety has advised anyone who has bought Living Foods Ltd Spring Life brand Mung Bean Sprouts sold in supermarkets in the North Island and included in Woop and The Kai Box meals distributed nationwide, and Pams brand Sweet Mango Mesclun with dressing Salad sold in supermarkets throughout New Zealand, to return the products or throw them out.

Information about the names of stores selling the affected product, ‘best before’ dates and packaging is available here.

Listeria can make people sick (listeriosis) if they consume contaminated food.

The Pams brand Sweet Mango Mesclun With Dressing (295g) has been recalled. Photo: MPI

New Zealand Food Safety national manager food compliance services Jenny Bishop said customers should return the products to the retailer for a full refund or throw the product out.

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems, and elderly people.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear.

"Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," says Ms Bishop.

New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of illness. Living Foods Ltd Spring have initiated the recall of the affected products.