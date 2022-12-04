Christchurch mums take on house flipping despite market downturn

The exterior of 19a Vernon Terrace, St Martins, Christchurch before (right) in August 2022 and after renovation in November 2022. Photo: Ami Muir

Two Christchurch mums have taken on an unsteady housing market to flip a tired Hillsborough do-up into a stunning family home ready to be sold at auction next week.

And though interest rates are rapidly climbing, they’re not done yet, aiming to make $200,000 next year flipping houses.

Seasoned house-flipper Ami Muir teamed up with first-timer Kimberly Cooper to turn the run-down house into a chic, modern entertainer’s paradise.

Cooper initially messaged Muir on Instagram for advice on house flipping. On her page, Muir shares her house-flipping journey and gives guidance to others who want to get in on it. They originally had no intention of working together.

They met up for a coffee and started going to open homes together, and only when they found the Vernon Terrace property in August did they decide to collaborate.

Both said they liked each other’s "gutsy attitudes" and confidence.

Neither of them has any formal training in interior design or architecture. Starting back in 2019, Muir said it was something she had "always wanted to do".

Ami Muir (left) and Kimberley Cooper of Christchurch with their first property investment sale on Stabbury Ave, Somfield.

"I looked at open homes for such a long time and just didn’t see how I could make any money," Muir said.

"I just decided to try it, you only live once, and decided that if I just broke even that would be enough."

However, Muir did manage to turn a profit on her first property, giving her the motivation to do 10 more over the next three years.

The Vernon Terrace house is Cooper’s first flip. After selling her podiatry business last year she was looking for a new adventure.

"I had always wanted to do it."

After about 20 auctions, they finally landed on a five-bedroom run-down rental in Hillsborough that they saw huge potential in.

And so began their eight-week adventure, with three young kids in tow each the two mums worked as property managers meticulously designing and planning their renovation.

Cooper said one of her favourite moments of the flip was pulling up the dated linoleum and "foul-smelling" carpet to reveal rimu floors.

The kitchen at 19a Vernon Terrace, St Martins, Christchurch before (left) in August 2022 and after renovation in November 2022.

"It was like discovering a gold mine."

Cooper said she learnt a lot about house-flipping from Muir along the way, however, Muir said Cooper taught her some lessons too.

"I’ve always made really safe choices in terms of paint and design with renovations," Muir said

"But Kim really pushed me to have more guts, to go outside my comfort zone and put some of my own design into it for the first time."

These design choices are especially evident in areas like the kitchen, with accent wall and designer island.

"We lost one bedroom to make the master bedroom one big suite, we wanted that to be a bit of a wow moment," Muir said.

"As a parent, I would absolutely love that room, it’s like a sanctuary."

Now with this flip under their belt, even the recent OCR changes and rising interest rates can’t throw the determined pair who have recently purchased their second property together.

The master bedroom at 19a Vernon Terrace, St Martins, Christchurch before (right) in August 2022 and after renovation in November 2022. Photo: Ami Muir

They said they aim to make $200,000 in the new year with their house-flipping venture.

However, their next property is a much more daunting project, a Somerfield house with extensive drainage and asbestos issues.

They will take over the new house on December 22, with work beginning in the new year.

In the meantime, Muir had some advice for those looking at getting into the game.

"Really get to know your market, narrow down your focus to one particular area that you want to purchase in.

"I would say go and put low offers on a bunch of houses when you are ready and find a good broker. When banks say no you may think that’s the end of it but it’s not."

The Vernon Terrace property goes to auction this Thursday.

For more updates on Muir’s and Cooper’s journey, you can follow them on Instagram.