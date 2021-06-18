Home & Leisure Show: Chance to win an electric car

To go into the draw to win this $22,000 Nissan Leaf, visit the HVS Motors stand at the Home & Leisure Show at Christchurch Arena from July 2-4. Photo: Supplied

Cantabrians will have the chance to learn about the many benefits of owning an eco-friendly EV ride at the Home and Leisure Show, where HVS Motors has a $22,000 Nissan Leaf 30G to be won.

From July 2-4 at Christchurch Arena, the HVS Motors stand is the place to be if you want to go into the draw to win.

Marvel at the car’s full leather interior, 360 degree cameras, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bose sound system and 10 air bags.

The Home and Leisure Show is not just about inspiring eco-friendly choices - it covers building, renovation, landscaping and has thousands of ideas to inspire you too.

There will be a variety of informative seminars every day from 11am brought to you by Resene.

Hear from a range of businesses, including Buildright, Sunshine Solar, Resene, Kitchen Studio, Whitehouse Builders and NZ Home Loans.

Get your free double pass in this issue of The Star, brought to you by Smiths City, and be both inspired and educated at Canterbury’s favourite home and leisure show.