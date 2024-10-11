Modern makeover for historic Canterbury home

The Robert St home has been renovated inside and out over the last four years. Photo: Supplied

One of Lincoln’s oldest cottages has had a major renovation and is now up for sale.

Patrick Holland.

The Robert St home’s history can be dated back to the late 1870s.

Current owner Patrick Holland bought the home four years ago.

“We were going to build in Lincoln originally because my kids go to school in Lincoln and my wife (Julia) teaches in Lincoln,” he said.

Holland, originally from Yorkshire, England, said he was attracted by the look of the cottage.

“I just loved the style of it ... I thought we’re going to get this and renovate it.”

Holland said he has spent about $100,000 renovating the two-bedroom home, retaining some of the original fixtures like the door frames and fireplace.

“We’ve done the kitchen, bathroom, put in a laundry. We’ve just updated it basically.

“It probably had not been touched for 30 or 40 years by the time we got to it.”

Since buying the home, Holland has been trying to find more information out about its history.

“When we got the house there was an old duplicate of the deeds for the property.

“It’s got a list of 20-odd names of all the people who owned it prior and gives a list of their occupations, like one says he was an Air Force pilot.” Holland said.

Before the home was built, the section was bought by Donald Stewart on September 19, 1877, and sold to butcher John Judge on the same day.