Modern makeover for historic Canterbury home

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Current owner Patrick Holland bought the home four years ago.
“We were going to build in Lincoln originally because my kids go to school in Lincoln and my wife (Julia) teaches in Lincoln,” he said.
Holland, originally from Yorkshire, England, said he was attracted by the look of the cottage.
“I just loved the style of it ... I thought we’re going to get this and renovate it.”
He won’t say what he will sell it for,
“We’ve done the kitchen, bathroom, put in a laundry. We’ve just updated it basically.
“It probably had not been touched for 30 or 40 years by the time we got to it.”
“When we got the house there was an old duplicate of the deeds for the property.
“It’s got a list of 20-odd names of all the people who owned it prior and gives a list of their occupations, like one says he was an Air Force pilot.” Holland said.
Before the home was built, the section was bought by Donald Stewart on September 19, 1877, and sold to butcher John Judge on the same day.