New intensive housing rules approved

Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council has agreed to a raft of major new rules that will allow for more intensive housing and business development under the district plan.

The changes come after a special council meeting on Monday to consider the Housing and Business Choice Plan Change (Plan Change 14), which enables more development to happen at different heights in and around the central city and suburban commercial centres, with the highest development allowed in and around the central city.

The council decided on 58 recommendations made by the Independent Hearings Panel (IHP) for the plan change, meaning almost 40 commercial centres will see zoning changes under the District Plan, including Riccarton, Belfast and Linwood.

Mayor Phil Mauger said the decisions will help pave the way for future growth and prosperity.

“Yesterday’s decisions are a major milestone for Christchurch and will provide for the growth of the city’s housing and commercial centres in the best locations, to help tackle issues such as climate change and housing choice.

“That means more houses close to our growing commercial centres – where there’s good access to services, public transport and infrastructure. Living within easy reach of work, school and shops makes getting around easier and helps to reduce transport emissions.

“We’ve also made sure development is restricted in areas where there’s good reason to do so and limited where we need to protect and maintain areas of value such as heritage.

“I’m grateful to everyone in our community who’s played a part in helping the Council reach its decisions to date on Plan Change 14. This process has been a huge undertaking for our city, and a tremendous amount of hard work has gone into making sure we get the best results out of it,” said Mauger.

Councillors were yesterday only required to make decisions related to policies 3 and 4 of the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD), which require greater building development within and around the central city, suburban commercial centres and planned high-frequency and high-capacity public transport routes.

Decisions beyond those two policies do not need to be made until the end of next year, meaning the council has more time to consider what wider housing intensification will look like for the city under the national Medium-Density Residential Standards (MDRS), which allow up to three dwellings of up to three storeys on a property - without resource consent - if all other rules have been met.

The Government has previously signalled it intends to make the MDRS optional for councils next year.

The council also referred 20 decisions to the Minister for RMA Reform, who now has to decide between the alternative recommendations put forward by the council and the IHP’s original recommendations.

The minister’s decisions, which are expected early next year, will include consideration of the council’s alternative recommendation to apply a special city-wide restriction, called a qualifying matter, to allow greater sunlight access for new residential developments under the MDRS.

Other alternative recommendations are aimed at amending the degree of intensification around Riccarton, Hornby, Peer St and Linwood, while also seeking to apply the Riccarton Bush Interface Area.

A number of heritage and character listings were also rejected through the council’s alternative recommendations to the minister, including Antonio Hall, Daresbury House, and the Piko Heritage and Character Area.

The Plan Change 14 decisions that accepted an IHP recommendation will effectively replace existing District Plan standards once they are formally notified, which is expected by December 12, with all the alternative recommendations having legal effect from this date.

This means consents against the new provisions can be granted from this date.

The council will publish an interactive map on its Plan Change 14 webpage, which will reflect the decisions made today, so people can see how the changes apply.

Photo: Newsline

Key commercial centre zones decided on:

32m (about 10 storeys) for Riccarton and Papanui

22m or 20m (about 6 storeys) for *Hornby, *Linwood, Shirley, Belfast, North Halswell, Merivale, Sydenham, Church Corner, and Merivale (those with an asterisk are subject to a Councillor alternative recommendation)

14m (about 3 to 4 storeys) enabled for all other urban commercial centres, except Lyttelton, which is 12m.

High-Density Residential Zone to apply surrounding Riccarton, Papanui, Hornby*, Linwood*, Shirely, Belfast, Merivale, Sydenham, Church Corner and the City Centre (those with an asterisk have an alternative recommendation to limit building height to 12m and a reduced walking catchment):

Enables building heights of 14m, with heights of 22m within the Four Avenues or 39m within the Central City Residential Precinct