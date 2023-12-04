Uninsurable Redcliffs beach house snapped up for $1.675m after dream build abandoned

The Beachville Rd property was marketed as a development opportunity and came with plans for a dream home. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch cottage surrounded by mansions and deemed unworthy of its beachfront location has sold under the hammer for $1.675 million.

The owners had shelled out $1.6 million for the development site on Beachville Rd, Redcliffs, in 2020 with plans to build their dream home on the coveted site.

But a change of plans saw them put it back on the market last month.

The listing for the property said the house was “clearly not worthy” of the prime waterfront position surrounded by $2 million-plus homes.

The cottage was liveable and had been tenanted, but was uninsurable in its current state.

“Our sellers’ difficult decision to abandon their development plans is tempered by how settled they are in their new home in the countryside,” Harcourts agent Alison Aitken said in the listing.

They had commissioned architectural plans and gained resource consent for a stunning home to be built on the 668sq m site, which was spread over two titles, before deciding to stay put so included them as part of the sale.

Harcourts Grenadier auction manager Karen Phillips said it was a good result for an "as is, where is" property especially because it was always hard to know how they would go in the current market.

The auction attracted three registered bidders with two bidding competitively for it. It paused for negotiation before finally selling for $.1675 million.

Beachville Rd was a prime location close to the water and away from any busy road noise, she said. “It’s a beautiful spot.”

Meanwhile a classic brick bungalow in Christchurch's blue-chip suburb of Fendalton also caused a bidding frenzy in Harcourt’s Grenadier’s auction room on Thursday.

The Beachville Rd property. Photo: Supplied

The four-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Willowbrook Pl sold under the hammer for $1.535 million after 50 fast bids.

The five bidders were all eager to get into the blue-chip location, Phillips said. By the time it was announced on the market at $1.29 million there were just two couples left fighting over it with the new owners believed to be buying it for their own home.

The elderly owner had lived in the property for 30 years, according to the listing, which described the well-maintained home as having great potential for renovation.

“It was nuts,” Phillips said. “That is an extraordinary result.”

Last month a four-bedroom, two-bathroom on Westburn Tce, in Fendalton, also sold at a Harcourts Grenadier auction for $1.473m after some heated competition.

Harcourts Holmowood salesperson Zani Polson said Fendalton properties are always in demand, especially at this time of year when people are trying to move into the coveted Christchurch Boys' and Christchurch Girls' high school zone in time for the new school year.

Those who couldn't find a house to buy often rent one in the zone, she said.

"We know Christchurch has a love affair with school zones - that's just what we have."

-By Nikki Preston

OneRoof.co.nz