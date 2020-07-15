Target Furniture opens new central Christchurch store

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Target Furniture has had a long-term presence in Christchurch and has now relocated and reinvented the shopping experience for customers with this new concept store.
“The new store is a result of significant local and international research, a considerable amount of recent experimentation in existing stores and feedback from customers,” says company director Rob Bielby.
The large, open store has gone and been replaced with a showroom that encourages customers to explore and discover more as they stroll through rooms that have been created to showcase the furniture.
Target has partnered with Resene to illustrate the types of colours that are proving popular in New Zealand homes, and these are incorporated into the displays.
“Furniture shopping should be fun, easy, inspirational and a highlight of the customer’s shopping year,” says Rob.
Target is one of the first major retailers to use QR (Quick Response) labels. This allows customers to scan the ticket on their phone to get immediate access to detailed information on the furniture, including sizes, materials, guarantees, availability, and other items in the range.
Brochures are also available with details of the different furniture ranges for customers not wanting to go digital, Rob says, while staff are always on hand to answer questions and offer advice.
“We aim to highlight all the shopping options we offer – digital and instore. Our point of difference is the experience and we cater for all our customers’ shopping preferences – from totally digital to totally bricks and mortar.”
Prompt delivery is an important part of the customer experience, Rob adds.
“We have invested in our own fleet of trucks and are committed to regular weekly deliveries in Christchurch. Our goal is to have furniture delivered into Christchurch within 10 days of being ordered, if it is available in our Auckland distribution centre.”
“This encourages customers to the area as they have more options to look at,” Rob says, “and while customers do have a choice, we believe we know how to buy for Kiwi homes, and offer furniture that gives people the chance to add a dash of luxury to their home without it costing an arm and a leg.
“Target is determined to shake up the traditional furniture retail landscape making fashionable, practical and affordable furniture available to everyone in a shopping environment that surprises and delights.”
Target Moorhouse is the first of the new-generation stores and the concept will be rolled out to all existing stores and new stores that are planned.
