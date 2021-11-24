Watch: Car rental company wants $100k for damage to McLaren 620R

Most people can't afford to own a supercar. But a more affordable option to experience the high life, is to rent one.

A video on YouTube went viral recently, explaining that if you do decide to rent a supercar, you need to sort out some good insurance.

Rob Ferretti, who also runs the SuperspeedstersRob channel on YouTube, owns a successful rental car business. Earlier this year, he rented a McLaren 620R for a roadtrip, but during his travels, the car suffered some rock chips across the front fascia.

The rocks chipped off some of the paint on the windshield, front bumper and bonnet, and caused damage to the expensive carbon fibre splitter. Ferretti also managed to curb a couple of the wheels. He knew he'd have to splash out a bit of cash for repairs, but was shocked to receive a bill of $100,000.

In his disbelief at the costs, he asked the company if he could just buy the car off them, repair it himself, and sell it on. But the rental company said they already repaired the car, and it cost them $101,000. The costs apparently included a new front bumper/splitter worth $60,000 and a new set of wheels.

Suspicious of the extravagances, Ferretti contacted the bodyshop that had allegedly performed the repairs, who said that they hadn't fitted new parts to the car in question.

Ferretti believes the rental car company may have been trying to defraud him, and he was passionate enough about the ordeal that he created a few videos about what happened.

You can watch the whole thing go down below.

- Driven.co.nz