$100,000 bike park opens

Bike Wanaka president Ewan Mackie said more than 100 people showed up for the celebration and informal jump jam.
"We wanted it to be for all ages, all styles of rider, young and old, boys and girls, big kids, little kids, everything in between. That was what we set out to achieve and I am really stoked to see lots of people here today," Mr Mackie said.
A lot of work was done behind the scenes to rebuild the park, rejuvenate the pine plantation and begin a revegetation project with Te Kakano Nursery, he said.
Flux Trail Builders constructed the ramps and lines and many other supporters and businesses helped with practical tasks or professional services.
Plans are under way for further development at the bike park and the club has made submissions to the council’s draft Lismore Park reserve management plan. The closing date is today.