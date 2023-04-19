21 guns seized in major southern drug bust

Some of the firearms seized in the operation. Photo: NZ Police

Police say a significant drug operation has dealt a blow to a Central Otago-based syndicate accused of producing commercial-scale quantities of cannabis and bringing methamphetamine into Cromwell.

Three people are facing 28 drug- and firearm-related charges following raids at properties in Cromwell, Tarras and the Haast area yesterday.

The raids netted a "significant quantity" of cannabis, 21 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The operation was the result of more than a year of planning and enlisted more than 70 officers across the Otago, Canterbury and West Coast regions.

District Manager Criminal Investigations Detective Inspector Shona Low said it was one of the most significant operations in the area in recent years.

"We targeted a commercial crime group that’s been causing harm by pumping drugs into Central Otago and the West Coast – solely to make money for the people behind it.

"These communities can be assured that due to this operation’s success, we have dealt a blow to organised criminal activity in the area,’’ she said.

The suspects had close ties to the Central Otago area, Det Insp Low said.

“There has been a real effort to hide growing sites.

"They have been found deep in the wilderness, in areas where hunters would be unlikely to stumble across them.

"It takes considerable effort to get to the areas where these plants have been growing.”

Police engaged in the operation yesterday. Photo: NZ Police

Work on the campaign, dubbed Operation Vintage, began in March 2022, following concerns around an influx of drugs and associated harm in Cromwell.

Inquiries led police to properties in the Cromwell, Tarras and Haast area, and to remote areas of Crown Lease land and DOC land in south Westland, where police yesterday located two large plots and a number of smaller ones.

Cannabis plants in one plot were found dotted over an 8km area.

Of those charged:

- One man faces eight charges related to the sale and supply of cannabis, and the supply of methamphetamine.

- A second man faces eight charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms, the supply of methamphetamine, the supply of cannabis, and failing to comply.

- A third man faces 12 charges related to the supply of methamphetamine, the sale and supply of cannabis, unlawful possession of firearms, and possession of cannabis.

The three are due to appear in Queenstown District Court today, and further charges and arrests are likely.