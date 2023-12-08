370km/h in pursuit of speed dream

A South Island motorcyclist was not going to let a bit of wind and rain stop him from clocking 370km/h and realising his dream of becoming one of the fastest New Zealanders on two wheels.

Cabinet-maker Cole Scammell, 26, broke the previous New Zealand record of 358km/h for the fastest one way quarter mile at a Taupo event run by the NZ Land Speed Association on Sunday while his mother and partner watched.

He broke the record despite timing his run on his highly modified 2007 Suzuki Hayabusa Turbo after most riders had left due to wind and rain.

Reaching the top speed was down to the immense amount of work he put into his bike.

"I built a new engine and a new gearbox, I changed the fuel system to run eight injectors and added an inter cooler. I even converted the bike to run on e85 high-performance racing fuel."

"I’ve put $75,000 into the bike now."

He credits his success with a "boost button" he added.

Cole Scammell sits on his modified 2007 Suzuki Hayabusa Turbo on which he has set a New Zealand speed record. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

"I have a button on my handle bars that I had tuned to give me an additional 30 horsepower and I nearly pushed the button straight through the switch block."

He intends to beat this record again at the next land speed event.

"There’s no top-speed I’m after. I’ll just keep going until the bike can’t go any faster."

Despite the speeds he reached and the conditions he was riding in, his partner Tasha Williamson said she was not worried as she watched him reach 370kmh.

"I trust him 100%. I knew he could do it, I had total faith."

- By Rafael Clarke