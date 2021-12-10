95 new Covid cases including two in Canterbury

There are 95 new Covid-19 cases today and two deaths.

Meanwhile a case which sparked fears over a visit to a hut in Fiordland has been classed as historical.

The Ministry of Health said one person died at Middlemore Hospital.

Their family had requested that no information be publicly provided about this person and out of respect, the Ministry will not be providing any further details.

A second patient was admitted to Auckland City Hospital due to their Covid-19 infection. The case has been referred to the coroner.

The Ministry expressed its "heartfelt condolences" to both families.

The Ministry said a case which prompted officials to identify a visit to Green Lake Hut on Saturday 4 as an exposure event has been identified as a historical case.

Earlier this week the ministry asked for people who stayed overnight on Saturday to self-isolate and get tested immediately after a close contact of the suspected case arrived at the hut on Saturday at 7pm and left the following morning at 8am.

There are 75 new cases in Auckland, 11 in Waikato, five in the Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes, one in Nelson-Tasman and two in Canterbury - including one Canterbury case that was publicised on Thursday.

A person has also tested positive in Taranaki but will be added to tomorrow's case numbers.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield earlier said the fact Covid-19 case numbers were under 100 was "hugely encouraging"..

Bloomfield made the announcement during a briefing on Covid-19 treatments.

Yesterday, 103 new cases of Covid-19 in the community were recorded. Of those, 88 were in Auckland, nine in Waikato, five in the Bay of Plenty and one in the Lakes district.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

Seventy people are in hospital, including five in intensive care - all in Auckland and Waikato. Of those in hospital, 37 cases, or 61 per cent, are unvaccinated or not eligible for the vaccine.

In Auckland, more than 3100 people are isolating at home, including 863 cases.

As the country edges towards 90 per cent fully vaccinated, many Kiwis have received a third primary dose or the booster dose.

A total of 19,059 people have had a third primary dose and 132,661 have been given booster doses.

It comes as the Ōpōtiki District Council is backing calls from iwi leaders to try to block Aucklanders from travelling to the district when the city's boundary relaxes on Wednesday.

"We are remote, most people are more than three hours from the nearest hospital, and we have a lot of vulnerable and elderly in our communities," Ōpōtiki councillor Louis Rapihana said.

A person from Ōpōtiki tested positive for Covid, it was announced yesterday. They were outside the region when they received their results and returned to Ōpōtiki to complete required isolation with public health support.

Rapihana, who is also a member of the iwi response unit for Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, said that with Covid continuing to cause disruption and new variants around the world, the simple message from his iwi was to "stay away".

"We do have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country and this is thanks to the great effort made by our very small medical team, but keeping people and Covid out is our first and best defence against this virus."

To leave Auckland, travellers must be either fully vaccinated, or have proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arriving at the boundary.

Travel tensions cropped up in the South Island last week as an Air New Zealand flight from Nelson to Christchurch had to sit on the tarmac for half an hour while staff negotiated with two passengers who were refusing to put on masks.

Flight NZ8857 on Thursday last week eventually departed 30 minutes late with the unmasked pair on board, after staff confirmed they had an exemption.

Air New Zealand would not confirm how the two people proved they were exempt from having to wear a mask, but the Herald understands they did not have an official Covid vaccination exemption card.

Air New Zealand's current Covid-19 policy states that face masks or coverings are required on all flights in all traffic light levels.

With ODT