Airport security breach causes flight delays

A security breach at Auckland Airport has caused disruption for travellers this morning as all passengers had to be rescreened.

Flights were also delayed or cancelled as a result, and there were large queues at the domestic departure area.

The delays could flow through to other airports and passengers are advised to check their flight arrival and departure times.

At Christchruch Airport today, Jetstar flight JQ233 was due to land at 2.40pm but has been delayed by about 30min.

Aviation Security at Auckland Airport said about 6.40am a passenger in the security screening area refused to comply and left before their screening process was complete.

"The person was located by Aviation Security officers and removed from the restricted area."

But the terminal had to be emptied and passengers rescreened as a result, they said.

"There is no safety or security risk."

They said there would be further investigation into the incident.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said the breach had been resolved.

"Aviation Security Services is requiring all passengers to be rescreened and that process is under way now," the spokesperson said.

"We thank travellers for their patience and they should please check with their airline about any impact to their flight."

Air New Zealand said it had to cancel four flights and several others were delayed.

"The team are working to re-accommodate any impacted customers and we thank them for their patience while we work to get them to their destination as quickly as possible," the airline said in a statement.

Jetstar said two of its flights were delayed up to 30 minutes but they had no other disruption.

Earlier this month there were lengthy queues at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal caused by upgrades to a security machine.