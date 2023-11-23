All Blacks legend puts $1.4m home on market

Views from the deck are a major draw card for the property. Photo: OneRoof

Former All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith has put his $1.4 million house up for sale.

Aaron Smith with wife Teagan Voykovich and son Luka. Photo: Getty Images

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom Dunedin house at 59 Cliffs Rd, St Clair, is listed as being owned by Smith and his wife Teagan Voykovich, with OneRoof estimating its value to be $1.4 million.

The listing says: “Mesmerising panoramic views, combined with tranquil and sophisticated interiors, define the essence of this lavish property.

“Nestled in an unrivalled location, this home offers a taste of refined living that is truly unmatched.”

The property, sitting on 776m² of land, was last sold in February 2022 for $1,427,500 and had an RV reassessment of $1,480,000 that same year.

The major draw card is undoubtedly the view.

“Sit, relax, and enjoy breathtaking vistas of Seconds Beach, White Island, St Clair coastline and beyond.”

The master bedroom has an ocean view. Photo: OneRoof

The property is an opportunity for a purchaser to realise the dream of waking up to an ocean view.

“The master bedroom is located in the new extension part of the home where you can watch the sunrise over the surf and enjoy the walk in robe and luxurious ensuite.

“You’ll be transfixed in the open-plan kitchen with designer curves and quality detailing, which opens to the dining, and living spaces effortlessly connecting to the outdoor entertaining area.”

Built in the 1930s, the expansive bathroom is a masterpiece of design, featuring underfloor heating, bespoke cabinetry, and ample storage.

Upgrades abound including new roof, insulation, extensive wiring and double glazing, and brand-new flooring and decor.

“The warmth is ensured by two heat pumps and a wood burner.”

Photo: OneRoof

The views are not the only element that will appeal - it has entertaining options available too.

“A separate living area adjacent to the kitchen adds a touch of intimacy to this grand abode. The butler’s pantry, doubles as a laundry and offers a modern space to house all the essentials for entertaining in style.”

Not to mention the proximity to St Clair’s beach, cafes and pool.

“This prestigious property is ideally situated a short stroll away from The Esplanade, cafes, hot saltwater pool, and the iconic St Clair Beach. A rare opportunity presents itself to secure an exquisite home in one of the city’s most sought-after locations, where luxury meets lifestyle.”

Smith, who is the most-capped All Blacks halfback of all time, has signed a long-term contract with Toyota Verblitz in Japan, where he will be joined by Beauden Barrett.