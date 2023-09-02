Angry farmers get ready to hit the road

Groundswell co-founders Bryce McKenzie and Laurie Paterson are getting ready to fire up their tractors later this month.

They'll be leading a protest convoy up the length of the country, hoping to raise awareness of what they are calling "unworkable regulations imposed on food producers".

Groundswell NZ is running the campaign in an effort to mobilise voters in the hope of a change of Government. Co-founder Bryce McKenzie said New Zealand's farmers are really hurting.

"Everybody in rural New Zealand has had enough of the Labour government with the Greens and Maori coalition. Most farming operations no matter what, whether they're beef and lamb, dairy, probably even horticulture are going to really struggle to make profits this next year".

He said farmers and food producers are overloaded with crippling regulations, red tape, and layers of bureaucracy, creating an unsustainable financial situation.

The 1,800-kilometre journey starts in Invercargill on September 22, travelling the length of the country with the aim of finishing in Auckland on October 1. The advocacy group is inviting supporters to join them on the streets as they pass through the various towns and cities on their protest.

For the full schedule. go to: https://www.groundswellnz.co.nz

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air