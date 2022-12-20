Ardern appears in trailer for new doco by Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t done with documentaries yet.

Netflix has released a trailer for the new documentary hosted by the Californian-based royals to celebrate “inspirational leaders” and there is a very familiar face included.

Titled Live to Lead, a nearly two-minute trailer was released this morning and among the likes of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Greta Thunberg, New Zealand’s very own Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, makes an appearance.

The series – which discusses social and climate change - includes a short clip of Ardern saying: “As leaders, we have the keys to create a sense of security and a sense of hope,” before it cuts to Ardern giving someone a hug.

Daily Mail has reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have built a friendship with Ardern following the couple’s royal tour in 2018, during which they visited New Zealand.

The news outlet has claimed Meghan and Ardern have a “strong bond” and they continue to stay in regular contact, with the two often exchanging emails.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is included in the new Netflix documentary Live to Lead. Photo: Netflix

At the time of the tour, Meghan was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Archie, who is now 3, and Ardern later spoke of how impressed she was with the duchess’ stamina.

“Pregnancy is an often tiring time but the way she gave everything her all was incredible,” the Prime Minister said. “She’s an amazing woman and I’m so glad to have gotten to know her.”

Harry and Meghan’s latest Netflix project comes days after the release of the final three episodes of their explosive docuseries which took the world by storm and earned 81.55 million viewing hours around the world in its premiere week.

Now, the couple appear to be turning their attention elsewhere with the latest project celebrating inspirational leaders.

Serving as executive producers on the documentary, the couple explains the purpose of its creation with Harry saying: “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said: ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived.’”

Meghan then continues: “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

Featuring interviews from the late Bader Ginsburg, Thunberg, Ardern, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, feminist activist Gloria Steinem and many more, the series sees leaders and activists “reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility [and] hope.

Netflix has announced the series will be released on December 31.