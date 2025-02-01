Ardern documentary wins award at Sundance Film Festival

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A new documentary about former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern has won a top award at the Sundance Film Festival.
Prime Minister took the Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary at the festival, the largest independent film festival in the US and a frequent launching pad for films that go on to do well in the year ahead.Prime Minister, co-directed by Lindsay Utz and Michelle Walshe, premiered at Sundance Film Festival last week.
It covers Dame Jacinda's tenure as leader for five years and features home videos shot by husband Clarke Gayford and unheard audio clips recorded by the Alexander Turnbull Library's Political Diaries project.
The film festival runs in Utah from 23 January until 2 February.
A New Zealand release date has not yet been announced for the film.