Thursday, 19 November 2020

Ardern receives top activist award

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The award comes with a $150,000 prize money, which Jacinda Ardern has put towards a scholarship...
    The award comes with a $150,000 prize money, which Jacinda Ardern has put towards a scholarship for a New Zealand student at Harvard Kennedy School. Photo: ODT files
    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join names like Malala Yousafzai and Nelson Mandela as a recipient of the Gleitsman International Activist Award.

    The Harvard Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership award honours Ardern for her leadership, decisive action, and commitment to reformative and inclusive policies.

    The award comes with a $150,000 prize money, which Ardern has put towards a scholarship for a New Zealand student at Harvard Kennedy School.

    Center for Public Leadership director and practice of public leadership professor Wendy R Sherman said Ardern had wielded a "steady and swift hand, an open mind, and a keen reflection of her entire community in meeting challenges of terror, earthquakes and now Covid-19".

    "We are thrilled that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will accept this year's award.

    "The Prime Minister reminds all of us that strength, compassion, science, clear communications, humility and activism go hand in hand to create positive results."

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter