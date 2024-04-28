Armed robbery reported at Auckland jewellery store

Photo: ODT files

Armed robbers are believed to have raided a Michael Hill Jeweller store this afternoon in a West Auckland mall.

Witnesses on social media are reporting six police cars and a helicopter on the scene, and the mall has been evacuated.

Police say they responded to an aggravated robbery Westgate's NorthWest Shopping Centre about 4pm after being alerted.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting up to six armed robbers wearing masks and clad "head to toe" in black stormed the store and used hammers to smash glass cabinets before making off with the loot.

A police spokesperson says no injuries have been reported and officers are trying to locate the offenders.

The jewellery store chain has been a target of repeated robberies and raids and has recently beefed up security measures, it said earlier this year.