Bid to refloat whales stranded at Farewell Spit

The latest stranding of whales at Farewell Spit. Photo: Facebook / Project Jonah

Eight of the 10 pilot whales that were found stranded at Farewell Spit in Golden Bay on Tuesday night are still alive.

However, they were in "pretty good health", Department of Conservation Golden Bay operations manager Ross Trotter said.

Trotter said rain was helping keep them wet and cool, and they are aiming to get a boat in the water and refloat the pod at high tide this afternoon.

They received the report about 6.30pm on Tuesday about the stranding in an area known as Triangle Flat at the base of Farewell Spit.

Project Jonah and iwi were assisting DOC as they worked towards a possible refloat around 4.30pm prior to high tide at 5.15pm.

He said rescuers had not seen these whales at Farewell Spit previously. However, it was clear they had stranded in another location before.

"They are showing signs of having been sunburnt and have healed over, so possibly in the last few weeks they have been beached somewhere else."

While there were many theories about why strandings happened so often at Farewell Spit, the shape of the bay was a possible factor, he said.

A project Jonah spokesperson said its medics are working alongside DOC rangers and local volunteers to meet the immediate needs of the whales.

"Conditions are good for stranded whales, with cool conditions and rain. Not so good for people though.

"A further two whales were discovered dead this morning. A separate group of five whales were found perished on the ocean side of the spit.

"Mana whenua ki Mohua have performed karakia for these whales. At this time we do not need members of the public to assist."

A pod of pilot whales was refloated in the area several times in December but not all of them survived.

Among those that did, some were seen in the area, even after being refloated again.

- RNZ and Star News