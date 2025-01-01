Child killed in stabbing incident in Hamilton

Photo: RNZ

Neighbours believe a child has died, another is seriously injured and a woman has been stabbed in an assault in the Hamilton suburb of Fairfield overnight.

Police were yet to reveal details of what they believe happened, but forensic scientists were today examining a house on Douglas Cres.

Police said they were called to the house at 2.10am, following a report of an assault. There they found one person dead and two others seriously injured. They were taken to hospital.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that one of the injured people is the mother of the dead child.

A suspect has been arrested,

"A 34-year-old man was found a short distance from the address with serious injuries and was also transported to hospital, where he remains under police guard," police said.

Five ambulances, two critical care paramedics and two managers also attended the incident.

"Police would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the wider public."

Police said the 34-year-old would "face charges in due course".