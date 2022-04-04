Closer to God: Cop's warning after drunken cathedral climb

St Paul's Cathedral. Photo: ODT files

An intrepid drunk got stuck atop the spire of a South Island cathedral after an impromptu climbing expedition went wrong.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to St Paul's Anglican Cathedral, Dunedin, to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand about 1.55pm on Sunday.

An intoxicated man had climbed the cathedral’s spire but had gotten stuck, he said.

The man was retrieved successfully, but the incident served as reminder to avoid stupid and risky behavior while drinking as it could result in serious injury, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Fenz spokeswoman referred a request for comment to police.

