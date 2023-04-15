Container ship breaks down, drifts out of shipping channel in Wellington Harbour

Wellington Harbour (file image). Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

A container ship which broke down in Wellington Harbour this morning is being assessed by Maritime New Zealand.

The Shiling was sailing to Napier this morning when it lost power and drifted outside the shipping channel.

Two tug boats went to the vessel's aid and engineers on board managed to restore some power, so that it could get back to the wharf at Aotea Quay.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder said Maritime New Zealand officials were examining the ship.

"They have put conditions on the ship so it can't sail until those conditions ... have been satisfied. There is more follow-up being taken on this."

According to the website Vessel Finder, the ship was built in 2005 and is currently sailing under the Singaporean flag.