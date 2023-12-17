Coroner rules on mystery death of Alexandra man

Bates was a "positive person, a real joker, light-hearted", the coroner heard. Photo: supplied

Five years ago, 22-year-old Christopher Bates told his father he was heading off to meet a friend and go for a swim, bought some cigarettes from a petrol station and then was never seen or heard from again.

Police launched an extensive land and water search following his disappearance, combed through security footage, bank account and cellphone records and checked immigration records to no avail.

Three years later, with no leads as to his whereabouts, police concluded he had died after he left his home on February 11, 2018 and referred the case to the coroner.

In her findings released last week, Coroner Heather McKenzie ruled Bates had died soon after he went missing, but that the circumstances of his death remained a complete mystery.

Her report considered Bates’ family life, his reported anxiety about finding work, past mental health records, internet searches he made regarding suicide and the police search efforts.

Bates had worked as a fruit picker in different orchards since graduating from the University of Otago with an accounting degree in 2017. He lived at home and was looking for a job after the seasonal work had dried up.

He had job interviews in Dunedin, which Bates’ father John Bates told the coroner he felt went well and made for a promising outlook. Bates’ father said he was excited something would come of the interviews.

Bates’ friends said he had been worried that he’d been unable to find local work and was upset he may have to move away to get a job and potentially leave his friends.

They said finding a job and missing his ex-partner were two stressors in his life, and returning to Alexandra after his studies may have been difficult for him.

Bates’ friend Gregor Martin said Bates "had a little bit of anxiety, but never anything that presented as a problem".

Martin said Bates put a lot of pressure on himself to be successful, and Bates’ ex-partner Shalisa Healer said he had spoken to her about having been bullied and how it affected him.

A friend from Dunedin said Bates had discussed suicide within his friend group, but "we all felt it was a bit selfish. Chris [Bates] agreed with the consensus".

Bates reportedly smoked cannabis regularly and had tried drugs like MDMA and LSD. However, the coroner heard he had taken those on very rare occasions and not as a coping mechanism. He was also not a big drinker.

Before his disappearance, Bates was known to sometimes go unseen for some time, but would generally contact people. He had a tight group of friends and did not own a car.

February 10: Bates spends time with friends who see him crying

On February 10, Bates spent time drinking with his friends, who at one point saw him crying on the grass outside.

When two of his friends, Martin and Jackson, asked him what was wrong, Bates told them they would not understand and refused to say. He then went for a walk, left for about two hours, and returned acting like his usual self.

Martin said this incident did not seem out of the ordinary, as Bates would often spend time alone when he needed silence or space to clear his head.

The group of friends then continued drinking and Bates eventually went to sleep about midnight.

February 11: Bates is dropped home, appears fine, goes out for a swim before disappearing

On February 11, about 9am, Bates returned home and spoke to his father, who thought he seemed his usual self, if not a little hungover. Bates stayed in bed and read a book.

Bates had been spending an increasing amount of time in his room before his disappearance.

Late morning about 11am, Bates told his father he was going to catch up with Martin and go for a swim in the river.

John Bates said nothing indicated anything was wrong.

Sidonee Gibson, Bates’ brother’s fiancee, said Bates seemed to be running late as he left.

Bates’ father offered him breakfast but Bates declined. He was seen on CCTV buying cigarettes at the petrol station at 3.51pm.

The family was not initially concerned when Bates did not return as they thought he had gone to Dunedin for more interviews or to see friends.

However, Gibson found Bates’ wallet and the card used to buy the cigarettes a few days later in his bedroom among a pile of clothes on the floor.

She said Bates was "constantly losing" his wallet and his room was always a mess.

The coroner said it therefore appeared Bates had returned home after buying the cigarettes, despite his family not seeing him arrive back.

February 12: Possible sighting of Bates

Hato Hone St John paramedic Stuart Edgecumbe believes he saw Bates walking in central Alexandra late on the morning of February 12.

Edgecumbe said he later recognised Bates from a photo that had run in the newspaper in 2021.

He told the coroner that if the male he saw was Bates, he did not look well and was walking in a slow, pausing zig-zag formation.

February 15: Bates reported missing to police

Neither friends nor family heard from Bates nor received responses to their communications, so he was reported missing.

Police undertook an extensive search operation. It included interviewing family and friends, viewing CCTV footage, combing the immediate land and water areas and searching Bates’ phone and computer.

Family members also delivered leaflets to houses in Alexandra and Clyde, and to businesses in Queenstown, Wānaka and Cromwell. They searched the greater Alexandra area and asked businesses if they had CCTV footage.

After the matter was referred to the coroner, the coroner’s inquiry received a report from Bates’ medical centre at the University of Otago.

The report said Bates had possibly suffered from depression and anxiety in July 2015, presenting with anxiety problems for about 10 months.

This was reportedly two months after separating from his partner.

Bates was asked to follow up with the doctor but did not do so.

There was no record of any safety concerns, self-harm, or suicide attempts in his medical records.

Final ruling

Coroner Heather McKenzie ruled Bates died on or after February 11, 2018.

She said Bates had not been seen or heard from, nor his bank account been used, since February 11, 2018. His phone had not been active since February 12, 2018.

Furthermore, Bates’ wallet with his cards was found in his bedroom and there was no record of anyone leaving New Zealand on his passport.

The coroner said she could not determine the cause, circumstances or location of Bates’ death.

By Raphael Franks