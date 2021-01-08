Crown Range truck crash: 'He's a very lucky young man'

Police say a young truck driver has had a lucky escape, after his vehicle wound up 50 metres down a bank off the Crown Range.

Emergency services were called to the crash site near Arrow Junction about 10am today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Arrowtown and Frankton tried to stabilise the precariously-placed vehicle before freeing the trapped man, a FENZ spokesman said.

He was flown to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries.

Cromwell police commercial vehicle safety team Constable Phil Beckworth said the driver was lucky to make it out alive.

"The initial findings at this stage are the truck came down the relatively steep incline on the Crown Range Rd and for some reason has lost control on a series of bends - or the last one - and has gone into or over the barrier and down the bank.

"He's a very lucky young man. The latest update was he is fine - but he has had a knock to the head that they are assessing, and a sore shoulder."

Just one person was in the truck, which appeared to be carrying a load of gravel.

Veolia contractors were at the site and it was expected the truck would be removed at some stage this afternoon.

The Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, is open.