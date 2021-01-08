Friday, 8 January 2021

Updated 1.21 pm

Crown Range truck crash: 'He's a very lucky young man'

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police say a young truck driver has had a lucky escape, after his vehicle wound up 50 metres down a bank off the Crown Range.

    Emergency services were called to the crash site near Arrow Junction about 10am today.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Arrowtown and Frankton tried to stabilise the precariously-placed vehicle before freeing the trapped man, a FENZ spokesman said.

    He was flown to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Cromwell police commercial vehicle safety team Constable Phil Beckworth said the driver was lucky to make it out alive.

    "The initial findings at this stage are the truck came down the relatively steep incline on the Crown Range Rd and for some reason has lost control on a series of bends - or the last one - and has gone into or over the barrier and down the bank.

    "He's a very lucky young man. The latest update was he is fine - but he has had a knock to the head that they are assessing, and a sore shoulder."

    Just one person was in the truck, which appeared to be carrying a load of gravel.

    Veolia contractors were at the site and it was expected the truck would be removed at some stage this afternoon.

    The Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, is open.

    Emergency services were called to the scene about 10am. Photo: Matthew Mckew
    Emergency services were called to the scene about 10am. Photo: Matthew Mckew

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter