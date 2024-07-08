Cyclist on wrong side of road before fatal crash - police

The location of the fatal crash in Wānaka on Saturday. Photo: Google Maps

The cyclist who died in Saturday’s crash in Wānaka was a 25-year-old male tourist from Japan, police have revealed.

At a media briefing this morning, Senior Constable Graham Perkins, of Alexandra, told the Otago Daily Times the person riding a bicycle died after colliding with a motorist who had been making a left hand turn into Plantation Rd.

It is understood the individual was traveling down the wrong side of Plantation Rd when they collided with the side of the vehicle at speed.

They were not wearing a helmet.

Snr Cnst Perkins said the nature of the crash made it unlikely any charges would be laid against the driver.

He said the incident should serve as a reminder to all road users to be mindful of their surroundings and potential hazards, especially during periods of limited light in winter.

"So it’s just for everybody to just take care on the roads. If you’re crossing the road look both ways. Look again.

"If you’re coming up to an intersection as a driver, have a look at your surroundings, making sure there’s nothing coming towards you.

"Cyclists on the wrong side of the road - you don’t expect it, but expect it, if you know what I mean. Just be careful."

A police spokeswoman had earlier said the person riding a bicycle died in the crash at the intersection of State Highway 84 and Anderson Rd about 3:50pm on Saturday.

Police had urged anyone who witnessed the crash, or who had dashcam footage, to come forward.

- Regan Harris