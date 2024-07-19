The decision that cost South Island teen his life

Some of the first drivers on the Street Smart programme, pictured with Michael and Tracy Stroud (centre) whose son Kelan died in a car crash in the Cromwell Gorge in March. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The legacy of a Cromwell teenager killed in a car crash earlier this year could help others avoid making the same "split-second decision" that cost him his life.

Kelan Stroud, 17, died in a crash on State Highway8 between Cromwell and Clyde on March 27.

After his death his family requested a Givealittle page be set up to raise money for local teenagers to complete a defensive driving course.

The page raised $24,090.

A further $750,000 three-year support package was donated by the Tony Quinn Foundation to re-establish, after being dormant for two years, the young driver education programme run by Highlands, Street Smart.

This week, 58 southern teenagers were part of the first Street Smart sessions, held at Mr Quinn’s Highlands Motorsport Park, in Cromwell.

More sessions will be held at Highlands venues in Taupo and Te Kauwhata.

Kelan’s parents, Michael and Tracy Stroud, siblings and extended family were at Tuesday’s opening session to celebrate Kelan’s impact.

Mrs Stroud spoke of the family’s love for the teen.

"Kelan was a pretty amazing kid, with a big heart and big plans.

"He was happy and he knew he was loved."

He was not a bad driver — perhaps a bit cocky, like many young people, Mrs Stroud said.

"He just made a spilt-second decision through lack of experience and knowledge — which cost him his life and changed mine and my family’s lives forever."

The family initially hoped the Givealittle would help a handful of young people but "had no idea of the generosity of the community and beyond", Mrs Stroud said.

"The generosity of Tony, and the loss of Kelan, was the spark that was needed to bring [Street Smart] back and benefit families across New Zealand.

"Although the loss of Kelan is a bitter pill to swallow, we can only honour him, and the hundreds of others that have lost their lives on the road, by treating our roads with respect and to understand that it’s not a playground.

"There is no reset button."

Highlands chief executive Josie Spillane thanked the Strouds for their courage.

"In the depths of their grief, [they] thought of others and how they might prevent maybe just one family from ever having to experience the heartbreak of losing a child."

She wanted significant change in driving laws, making it compulsory for drivers to complete a practical training course before they got a full licence.

"We will make a difference and will change the needle on road deaths in their son’s memory.

"This will be his legacy."

It was very special some of the first people to benefit from the course were Kelan’s mates.

"It was humbling to hear how special this programme is to them, and how desperate they are for it to make a difference so other kids don’t have to suffer ... losing a mate."

