Delta outbreak passes 1000 cases mark

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Delta community outbreak has tipped past 1000, with 11 new cases announced on Friday, all in Auckland.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay are providing an update from Wellington this afternoon on the number of new cases.

McElnay said the new cases for today brings the total to 1007 cases.

Two cases remain unlinked to the outbreak.

McElnay said health officials were now "cautiously optimistic" they were closing in on the outbreak.

There are have nine epidemiologically linked sub-clusters identified in this outbreak - two are active, seven are contained and one is dormant. A further 10 sub-clusters are unlinked, two are active, three contained and five dormant.

The Ministry of Health today identified four new locations of interest after it was revealed yesterday that an Auckland truck driver tested positive for Covid.

He is known to have delivered supermarket supplies to Cambridge, Hamilton and Tauranga.

The locations are BP Tauriko on Saturday, September 11, Uppercrust Bakery in Mount Maunganui also on Saturday and then again on Tuesday, September 14.

